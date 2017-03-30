Rainy periods with thunder likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some thundery weather rolled through Greater Cleveland this morning. Cloud to ground lightning has reached over 400 strikes at times.

Rainy periods with thunder are likely through today, some of the storms later this evening could reach strong to severe limits, especially over our southern counties.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, topping out around 60° Friday. The front goes through Friday afternoon and will sweep cooler, drier air into northern Ohio just in time for the weekend.

Meanwhile, can you tell where the center of the low pressure system is on this satellite image?

Just follow the swirl to the center. But we here in NEOhio saw the periphery moisture, in other words, just enough moisture to cause some very decorative clouds in our springtime sky.

The clouds will increase tonight and Thursday, eventually becoming more and more productive.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: