CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A portion of Lakeshore Boulevard is closed following a one car crash that left a man dead.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday when the car crashed into a tree at E. 140th Street.

Lakeshore Boulevard is closed between E. 140th and E. 143rd Streets.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

