Police arrest naked man on swings in Newburgh Heights park

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS – A 25-year-old man was arrested on a public indecency charge after police found him naked on a swing set on Washington Park Boulevard in Newburgh Heights Wednesday afternoon.

The Bainbridge man complied with officers orders when told to get off the swings, a Newburgh Heights police report stated. He was handcuffed and a blanket was put on him.

Officers stated in the report it was clear the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He told police he had taken acid and he was tripping.

On the body camera video, the man can be heard asking an officer if he's God or Jesus.

He was taken to the hospital and issued a summons to appear in court on April 26.