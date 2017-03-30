Periodic showers, thunderstorms possible on Friday

Several severe thunderstorm warnings popped up Thursday evening, but have all expired. Random storms could still pop up through the evening.
**Follow the latest weather alerts, here**
Several of our FOX 8 viewers shared photos of hail with us. **CLICK HERE to see more photos and share yours**
Temperatures will be topping off around 60° Friday. The front sweeps across Northeast Ohio Friday afternoon and will sweep cooler, drier air into northern Ohio just in time for the weekend.
Here is the latest 8-day forecast:
**Follow weather updates, here**
41.499320 -81.694361