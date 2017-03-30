Parma Heights police say male broke into Holy Name High School

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Parma Heights are asking for the public’s help in identiftying a male who broke into Holy Name High School earlier this month.

It happened on March 19, when a male climbed up a pipe attached to the outside of the school to get to the second story, Parma Heights police said on their Facebook page.

The male then climbed through an unlocked window and entered the school through the music room. While inside the school, he damaged two doors and a piece of glass, police said.

If anyone can identify this person, please contact Detective Luke Wittasek at (440)-884-1100 Ext. 6121.