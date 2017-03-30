Nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized from plane at Ohio University airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, Ohio-- Authorities found illegal drugs on board a plane that landed at Ohio University's airport on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified Ohio University police and the Athens County Sheriff's Office that an international plane was landing at Gordon K. Bush Ohio University Airport without authorization Wednesday afternoon.

OU police said the pilot reported a mechanical problem, which forced him to land unexpectedly. Officers detained the two people on board until U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrived since the airport is not a place of entry into the United States.

Homeland Security said investigators recovered 132 kilos, or 291 pounds, of cocaine from the plane, according to WBNS in Columbus.

Agents took the two suspects into custody.

Homeland Security is now in charge of the investigation.

39.210719 -82.223747