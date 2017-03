× More than 8,000 customers without power in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 8,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County. The FirstEnergy outage map says 8,130 customers are affected. No reason was given.

Some severe storms were popping up in parts of Northeast Ohio, Thursday evening, but none in the Cleveland-area as of 9:20 p.m.

