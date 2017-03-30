× March 30, 2017

Easter Brunch with Whole Foods

John Chung from Whole Foods Cedar Center prepares the perfect brunch for your next holiday gathering. 13998 Cedar Rd., University Heights www.wholefoods.com

I-X Indoor Amusement Park

Natalie spends the morning scoping out the I-X Indoor Amuseuement Park going on now through April 17th. One I-X Center Dr., Cleveland https://ixamusementpark.com/

Preparing your Lawn for Spring

Warmer weather means it’s time to get outside and get gardening. Luis Nazario, Project Specialist at Lowe’s in Rocky River, helps us focus on our lawns. http://www.lowes.com/

Scotti’s Italian Eatery

We stopped at Scotti’s Italian Eatery for some amazing Italian food. Scotti’s is located on East 185th.

facebook.com/Scottis185

MC Hair and Studio MC Balayage

Natalie learns the specialized hair technique “balayage” available at MC Hair & studio mc 833 & 940 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls / 330.929.2210 www.mchair.com