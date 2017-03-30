Man wanted for Lorain murder arrested in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine– A man wanted by Lorain police for murder was arrested during a bail check in Augusta, Maine.

Matthew Allen Mason, 18, of Sandusky is suspected in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ricardo Calloway. It happened on March 22 on West 22nd Street in Lorain.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Augusta Police Department went to check on Larry Murphy, 43, who was out on bail for a drug trafficking charge. They found a woman and two other men in the house, along with 17 grams of heroin and 12 grams of cocaine.

One of the men fled and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Augusta police identified the one suspect as Mason, who is considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested on the murder warrant. He will appear in court on Friday pending his extradition to Ohio.

Police also arrested Murphy and Trevon Orman, 22, of Sandusky, on two counts each of trafficking. Both were taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

The female was not charged, but the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

