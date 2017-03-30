Man reports counterfeit currency after drug deal to Mayfield Heights police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A man who believed he received counterfeit currency during a drug deal reported it to Mayfield Heights police.

Jacob Rogowski, 19, went to the police department Tuesday night and met with an officer. According to police, he said he sold marijuana to someone and believed they gave him phony money in exchange. Rogowski said he wanted to turn them in.

"They gave them to me. I sold them weed," Rogowski said, according to video recorded on police body camera.

"You sold them weed? And they gave you these and said they're fake?" the officer asked.

Rogowski gave police permission to search his car, where they found a mason jar full of marijuana and a digital scale. He's now facing drug-related charges.

It turns out the money was not counterfeit, Mayfield Heights police said.