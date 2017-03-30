× Man found guilty in murder of Ashtabula mother of four

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The man accused of killing an Ashtabula woman was found guilty on Thursday.

Mandy Gottschalk, 36, was reported missing on Aug. 17, 2015. Her body was found about a week later in the area of West 54th Street and Washington Avenue about a week later.

An Ashtabula County jury convicted Kyle M. Starkey of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and domestic violence, court officials said. He will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m.

Ashtabula County prosecutors said Starkey beat Gottschalk to death while Ryan McBride witnessed the murder. The men hid her body is a closet for days while they partied, prosecutors said. Starkey and McBride buried the body in a shallow grave nearby.

McBride, who pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, testified during the trial. He will be sentenced next week.

Gottschalk had four young children,who are now living with grandparents.

More on this story here