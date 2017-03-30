× Looking for a Summer job? Cedar Point is hiring 5,000 associates

SANDUSKY, Ohio- Hiring is underway at the roller coaster capital of the world for the 2017 season.

The opportunities are endless at Cedar Point where openings include: helping guests at the six-story Point Plummet aqua-drop water slide, welcoming guests at Breakers Hotel, or maybe even launching the Top Thrill Dragster.

Each summer, Cedar Point hires more than 5,000 associates to fill positions in Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Park Operations, Security & Safety, Accommodations, Merchandise & Games, Park Services and more.

Cedar Point said teachers, students, retirees and people from all over the world get hired for seasonal work each year.

Some of the benefits for seasonal associates include:

• Free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park

• Complimentary admission for friends and family

• Associate ride nights on some of the biggest and baddest rides in the world

• Discounts on food and merchandise

• Summer parties and events with music, games and prizes

• Bus trips to popular destinations around the Midwest

• An associate recreation center

• On-site, low-cost housing (if qualified)

• An unforgettable summer of fun

Internships for college credit are also offered in hospitality management, marketing, food & beverage and maintenance.

Interested candidates can fill out an application here.

Applicants are also invited to attend the park’s upcoming job fair to learn more about available positions.

The job fair takes place next Saturday, April 8 at Castaway Bay on 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.