LIVE VIDEO: All eyes on April the Giraffe; countdown to the calf’s arrival continues

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The countdown to April’s delivery date continues. The vets at Animal Adventure Park where April is cared for provided an update on her status Thursday morning.

According to their latest post on Facebook, staff members spent Wednesday night watching April and say she continues to progress. Mammary development remains as filled udders and will likely not get much larger.

April’s appetite is said to be “so-so” Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, on the park’s YouTube page, owner Jordan Patch provided a behind the scenes tour of the giraffe’s temporary home.

You can take the behind the scenes tour in this YouTube video.

Be sure to keep an eye on their live feed. April’s baby will be born soon.