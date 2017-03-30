LeBron James passes Shaq for 7th on NBA’s career scoring list

CHICAGO — Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has passed Shaquille O’Neal for seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

James came into Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with 28,573 points in 14 seasons with Cleveland and Miami.

He needed 23 points to tie O’Neal and did that when he scored on a layup with 7:23 left in the game. James took sole possession of seventh place when he hit the first free throw after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt with 4:28 left.

Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki is sixth with 30,181 points.

The Cavaliers fell to the Chicago Bulls in Thursday night’s game, 99-93.

NBA All-Time Scoring! Kareem- 38,387 Karl- 36,928 Kobe- 33,643 Michael- 32,292 Wilt- 31,419 Dirk- 30,181 LeBron- 28,597 Shaq- 28,596 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 31, 2017

