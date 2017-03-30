I-Team: Suspected serial rapist arrested in sex assaults, some from decades ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they have indicted a serial rapist.

Jamie Robinson, 38, was secretly indicted earlier this week on several charges including rape and kidnapping.

“His DNA matched three rape kits,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley. “The charges are involving rapes in 1994, 1998, and 2000.”

Prosecutors said they were concerned when they saw Robinson’s DNA matched three unsolved rapes and worked quickly to get him off the streets. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in jail. He is expected in court next week.

The rapes happened on the city’s east side. Some of the victims were teenagers at the time.

“The three did not know each other, there was no connection between them,’ said Assistant County Prosecutor Rick Bell, who is handling the case.

O’Malley said the victims were notified this week of Robinson’s arrest.

“They are happy that these issues, the violence they suffered in the past is being investigated and the individual responsible is being brought to justice,” O’Malley said.