I-Team: Clerk at Cleveland Walmart attacked by customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a clerk at a local Walmart ended up in the hospital after getting attacked. Now Crime Stoppers and Cleveland Police are hoping for help in identifying suspects.

It happened Saturday at the Steelyard Commons Walmart in Cleveland.

Nautica Chappell,18, said she was training a new employee and helping customers when a couple of other customers wanted service and grew impatient and taunted her. Chappell told us, "I said, 'I don't entertain any drama. Now, you have a nice day.'" "She said, '---- do you want me to beat your ---?'" "I said, 'you won't,; now have a nice day.'"

Those customers then left the store and came back in again for the attack. Chappell said, “She came from behind. I had my hair in a ponytail. She grabbed it, and she pulled, and I hit my head on the ground, started hitting me and punching me and stuff."

A possible break in the case came later. A friend of the victim saw a posting on social media. A woman bragging, “I JUST BEAT THIS --- UP AT WAL MART.”

A police report lists a possible suspect. We went to that address, and a woman told us the person we were looking for does not live there.

Meantime, Wal-Mart issued a statement saying:

“We do not condone violence of any kind in our stores. We continually evaluate our safety measures to help ensure we’re providing our associates and customers with a safe and secure shopping environment. At this time, our focus is on the well-being of our associate.”

Chappell says she suffered a concussion, a spinal injury, and a muscle strain.

If you can provide a tip leading to an arrest, you could get a reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Or email a tip at www.25crime.com.