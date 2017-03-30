Fox Recipe Box: Cashew Crusted Chicken Tenders

Click here to learn more about TownHall.

Cashew Chicken Tender Seasoning

10 4 oz chicken breasts or tenders

1 cup Tapioca Flour

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 tsp Cumin, ground

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tsp Onion Powder

1/2 tsp Cayenne

1/2 tsp Chili Powder

Toss chicken with tapioca and spices in a mixing bowl

Make sure each piece is seasoned properly

Cashew Tenders ‘Breading’

2 cups Cashews, crushed into crumbs

1 cup Cashew Tenders Seasoning (listed above)

4 eggs beaten

Beat 4 eggs to create an egg wash.

Using standard breading procedure, coat chicken in tapioca flour and spices, then egg wash and then cashew. The cashews will not stick to the chicken unless the chicken is coated in egg wash first. Arrange the tenders on a rack over a sheet tray. Spray each piece with olive oil Bake at 475 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.