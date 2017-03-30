× Family starts fund for 2-year-old Cleveland boy who died, tested positive for methadone

CLEVELAND– The family of a Cleveland boy who recently passed away is raising money to pay for his funeral.

The boy, identified as 2-year-old Noah Harvey, died on Tuesday at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe account for Noah raised more than $2,000 of its $5,000 goal.

“We would like to raise money for the unexpected loss of baby Noah. This is a difficult time for our family. Any donation will be acceptable. Thank you for the continued prayers and support during this time. God bless,” the page said.

Cleveland police said the toddler was left with his grandmother while his mom went to work on Tuesday. By 10 p.m. he was not breathing and unresponsive. Police reports said Noah tested positive for methadone, a drug used to treat withdrawal symptoms from opioid addiction. The medical examiner has not released his cause or manner of death.

His grandmother, Norma Caraballo, 45, is charged with endangering children. A warrant is out for her arrest. The police report said she is a recovering heroin addict who takes methadone daily.

According to Cuyahoga County court records, Caraballo has faced charges in the past for theft, robbery and forgery.

