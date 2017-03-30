Download: School will not let student take his grandma to prom

EUFAULA, Alabama — It’s an adorable, unique gesture: An Alabama teen wants to take his grandmother to prom because she never had the opportunity to go to one herself.

But his school isn’t as keen on the idea and has decided not to allow it.

According to WTVM.com, the school says that the handbook clearly lists an age limit for prom attendees.

“The Junior-Senior Prom is a cherished event held in the spring of each year. Attendees must be under the age of twenty and/or should be enrolled at EHS,” a statement reads.

Steve Hawkins, principal of Eufaula City Schools, said, “Safety of students and staff is the first and most important of the many tasks of a school administrator. For the 10 years I have been high school principal, we have denied requests each year from students asking to bring older dates to prom. We do not chance leaving any stone unturned when it comes to safety. Most high schools have an age limit for prom attendees.”

