Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio-- A local woman got some fresh air with her dog on Thursday and captured some adorable video along the way.

Mikey, a Jack Russell terrier, enjoyed some time on the swings at the Jackson Bog State Nature Preserve in Massillon. His owner, Ashleigh Riggans, said her pooch is a little high energy so she likes to take him to the park when it's nice outside.

Riggans said Mikey loves the baby swings. How cute!

40.857671 -81.504642