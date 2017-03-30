Columbus police: Woman shot inside PINK store at Easton; two people detained

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Columbus police are investigating a shooting which they say happened inside the Victoria’s Secret PINK store at the Easton shopping center on Thursday.

Police tweeted that a woman was shot inside the store; she is in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody and is being questioned by Columbus police. Police want to stress there is no threat to public safety.

*UPDATE 2:50PM 3/30/17 The shooter is in custody & being questioned at CPD Headquarters. There is no threat to public safety. #CPD https://t.co/djxVsMfEby — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 30, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: 1 female shot inside PINK at Easton Towne Center, 4070 The Strand. 2 people detained. Victim in stable condition at Grant. pic.twitter.com/OcHA5PJ5fv — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 30, 2017

Someone posted video on Twitter showing multiple police cruisers at the scene.

Shooting at Easton smh pic.twitter.com/RTdzXjZR5L — Cameron Jackson (@CamThaMan__) March 30, 2017