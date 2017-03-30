Columbus police: Woman shot inside PINK store at Easton; two people detained

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Columbus police are investigating a shooting which they say happened inside the Victoria’s Secret PINK store at the Easton shopping center on Thursday.
Police tweeted that a woman was shot inside the store; she is in stable condition.
A suspect is in custody and is being questioned by Columbus police. Police want to stress there is no threat to public safety.
*UPDATE 2:50PM 3/30/17 The shooter is in custody & being questioned at CPD Headquarters. There is no threat to public safety. #CPD https://t.co/djxVsMfEby
— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 30, 2017
Someone posted video on Twitter showing multiple police cruisers at the scene.
