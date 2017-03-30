Columbus police: Woman shot inside PINK store at Easton; two people detained

Posted 2:43 pm, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:10PM, March 30, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Columbus police are investigating a shooting which they say happened inside the Victoria’s Secret PINK store at the Easton shopping center on Thursday.

Police tweeted that a woman was shot inside the store; she is in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody and is being questioned by Columbus police. Police want to stress there is no threat to public safety.

Someone posted video on Twitter showing multiple police cruisers at the scene.

