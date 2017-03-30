× Cleveland APL doubles reward for suspects who beat dog with bricks

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Animal Protective League is increasing the reward for information leading to the suspects who beat a dog.

It is now offering $4,000 to the first person who comes forward with details leading to a prosecutable suspect.

The dog, now called Indiana Bones, was beaten by three men at about 1 p.m. on March 9 at the corner of East 111th and Superior Avenue. According to the APL, the group took turns attacking the dog with sticks and bricks.

Veterinarians said the pup had been hit by a car before the beating. On Wednesday, Indiana Bones had his first surgery to repair his hip and knee. He’s now in a long-term foster home.

The APL said it has enough money from donations to provide Indiana Bones with the proper care. But money can also be given to help other animals in need here.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Hotline at 216-377-1630.

