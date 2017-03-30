Browns to host NFL ‘Draft Tailgate’ in Muni Lot

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will host an epic tailgate party this year for the NFL Draft.

The best part? It’s being held at the Municipal Lot, where Browns fans call home before each game.

The Draft Tailgate will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Gates for vehicles open at 4 p.m.; gates for the public open at 5:30 p.m.

While watching full draft coverage on a giant screen, fans can enjoy a number of food trucks and beverages. They’ll even get to see current players and alumni of the team, who will be there to interact and celebrate with fans.

You can go to the party for free, but you have to register in advance.

Click HERE for more information.

