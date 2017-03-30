Blessing of the badges: Paying tribute to fallen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A community came together Thursday night to honor those who serve. The event is called the Blessing of the Badges and it pays tribute to those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

It also offers prayers to all in law enforcement, firefighters, EMS.

Thursday's service at Antioch Baptist Church also paid tribute to three brave men who died, but gave years of honor to their uniforms and their communities.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was among the speakers, and those offering thanks.

Cleveland police officer David Fahey, state trooper Kenneth Velez and retired Elyria firefighter Mark Horton all were killed after years of service. They received special praise.

This is the second year of the Blessing of the Badges. The hope is to make it a tradition.