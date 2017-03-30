Authorities investigating after body of man is found in ditch in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The body of a man was discovered in a three-foot deep ditch in shallow water in Streetsboro Thursday evening.

According to Streetsboro Chief of Police Darin Powers, a call came in at around 5:45 p.m. about a body that was found.

When officers arrived on Invernest St., they discovered the body of a male facedown in the ditch. The discovery was made on the property of a home that is being renovated.

After an examination of the scene and the body, police say there were no signs of foul play and it appears the death may be accidental.

The investigation is still ongoing with the body being taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time, the male has not been positively identified. He’s described as a white male and appears to be in his 20s, about 5’7″, and about 125-140 lbs.

**Watch Melissa Reid’s interview with Chief Powers in the Facebook video, above**

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more information as it becomes available.