Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherry Sauce
1 Jar Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherries
1 T The Olive Scene Black Cherry Balsamic Vinegar
1T arrowroot powder
¼ C cold water

  1. Drain the cherry juice into a 1 qt. saucepan.
  2. In a separate low bowl, place the cherries and break each one in half, removing the stem. Discard stems.
  3. Mix the arrowroot powder and cold water in the bourbon barrel cherry jar, or small bowl until very smooth.
  4. Heat the cherry juice to boiling, and using a whisk, add ½ the arrowroot slurry. Mixture will begin to thicken.  Wait for the mixture to thicken and add more slurry to achieve desired thickness. Remove from heat immediately.
  5. Serve the sauce warm with ham, pork or chicken.

 