Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherry Sauce
1 Jar Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherries
1 T The Olive Scene Black Cherry Balsamic Vinegar
1T arrowroot powder
¼ C cold water
- Drain the cherry juice into a 1 qt. saucepan.
- In a separate low bowl, place the cherries and break each one in half, removing the stem. Discard stems.
- Mix the arrowroot powder and cold water in the bourbon barrel cherry jar, or small bowl until very smooth.
- Heat the cherry juice to boiling, and using a whisk, add ½ the arrowroot slurry. Mixture will begin to thicken. Wait for the mixture to thicken and add more slurry to achieve desired thickness. Remove from heat immediately.
- Serve the sauce warm with ham, pork or chicken.