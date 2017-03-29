Woman who drove car into crowd in Parma Heights, killing two has license suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The woman who drove her car into a crowd of people in Parma Heights was sentenced Wednesday.

Donna Chidsey, 74,will have her driver's license taken away for five years, the maximum that can be done by law. Chidsey pleaded guilty last month to one count of vehicular homicide.

In court Wednesday, Chidsey apologized. "There are no words to express how sorry I am for the pain, suffering and loss this horrible accident caused these people."

Police said Chidsey plowed through the dance floor at a concert between the police station and Greenbrier Commons on Aug. 21. She was backing out of a parking spot when she hit the gas instead of the brake. She told police she got confused.

Nancy Gielas, 68, of Hinckley, and Kathleen McDonald, 61, of Parma were killed. Several others were injured.

Also revealed in court during the sentencing, Chidsey was involved in another accident in the 1970s. She was driving a class around for a field trip when the car flipped; that accident killed a young girl. Chidsey was excused from that accident because there was a recall on the steering wheel of the vehicle. The family of that girl who died was also in court .

