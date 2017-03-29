WATCH LIVE: Animal park says countdown to April’s baby has begun!

​

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — It looks like it’s almost time! Animal Adventure Park in New York says things are happening that suggest the countdown to April’s baby has begun!

Here is the park’s Wednesday morning update:

“We apologize for the late update but it is for good reason. We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun! Mammary development is on point and picture is in comments. We will keep everyone posted throughout the day with developments. Our team and Vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days – so do not stop your day – but certainly don’t stop watching!”