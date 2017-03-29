Shooting victim drives nearly a mile to gas station to ask for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman who was shot while driving her car managed to drive herself to a nearby gas station to ask for help.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at E. 129th Street and Farringdon Avenues.

The woman drove her car nearly a mile to the Marathon gas station at E. 116th Street and Union Avenue where she asked for help.

Female shot E129th/Farringdon in car. Victim drove to nearby gas station for help. Multiple bullet holes in car. Transported to UH.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/IoGJhMBPom — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 29, 2017

Cleveland Police and EMS responded.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospitals. Her condition was unknown.

The victim’s car was shot multiple times.

Police said the victim was able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Police are looking for a four-door, black SUV.

