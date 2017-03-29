Rain Thursday and Friday; Temps slightly warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clear skies will be taken over by clouds overnight as the next weather system slowly, but inexorably moves toward Cleveland.

Another round of rain will make its move into Cleveland late Thursday morning and continue throughout the day Friday. The rain on Friday could be moderate to heavy, and localized flooding is possible. Stay tuned!

Highs will be a touch warmer in the mid 50s to ~60°.

April Fools’ Day weekend is looking dry, and that’s no joke! Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s all weekend.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: