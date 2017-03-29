Police search for armed carjacker who terrorized Willoughby woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - A woman is terrorized, carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of her suburban apartment complex. Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the gunman, who also led police on a ten-mile pursuit.

"It all happened so fast, I didn't really have time to think," said the 50-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified.

She says that around 12:20 a.m. Friday, she had just arrived home from work to the Fox Run Apartments in Willoughby.

"Out of nowhere this man appeared, basically held me up with a gun and told me to give me the keys to my car, and he took off with my car," said the victim.

She frantically ran inside where her fiance dialed 911.

"Someone just stole my girlfriend's car at gunpoint," the woman's fiance told the dispatcher.

Within minutes, a Willoughby police officer noticed the stolen red Hyundai Sonata on Lost Nation Road. The car stopped briefly, but took off while the officer waited for backup to arrive.

"There was a car that turned legally in front of that fleeing vehicle just as he made the moment, that choice to flee from the scene and luckily that car wasn't struck," said Willoughby Detective Lieutenant James Schultz.

Officers chased the stolen car westbound on Route 2...one officer threw out stop sticks to slow it down.

"That right front tire is basically disabled and the vehicle has slowed down to between 20 and 30 miles an hour," Lt. Schultz said.

The pursuit went into Cleveland, where the suspect exited the vehicle on East 156th Street. That's where a supervisor called off the chase.

"We didn't want anything bad to happen, whether the car crashed into a house or any other cars in that area," Schultz said.

Cleveland police discovered the stolen car on a nearby street...the suspect was gone. The victim offers advice to prevent other people from going through her ordeal.

"Just be very careful, always look, watch where you're going...it's one of those things you always say 'oh, it's never gonna happen to me," she said.

The woman was not injured, and police have not yet made an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Charles Krejsa at 440-953-4210.​