Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy who tested positive for methadone

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was found unconscious in his crib and later tested positive for methadone.

According to Cleveland police reports, officers on March 28 were notified of a 2-year-old in full arrest had been brought in for treatment at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The victim and his mother had arrived in the emergency room at around 11 p.m. on March 27.

The mother told hospital officials that she started work that day at 8 a.m. and left her son with her mother. She came home for her lunch break at 1 p.m., and at that time she said her son seemed sad and clingy and asked her not to leave, saying “Don’t go, stay home.”

She did go back to work, and at 3:22 p.m., she got a text from her mother saying the boy was tugging on his ears like he was sick and needed to see a doctor.

When she arrived home from work at 7 p.m., the mother went to check on her child, who was sleeping in his crib, to see if he needed changed. His diaper was dry. When she went back to the crib at around 10 p.m., her son was not breathing and was unresponsive.

Police reports state that the child tested positive for methadone. The mother said the child’s grandmother was his primary caretaker while she was at work. She also said the grandmother is a recovering heroin addict who takes methadone on a daily basis.

The Cleveland Division of Police Special Victims Section Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit is conducting the investigation pending a ruling by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If the boy’s death is ruled a homicide, the homicide unit will assume the investigation.

