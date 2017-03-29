Missing: Timothy Lawson

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Timothy Lawson, 57, went missing Aug. 2, 2015 and was last seen in Cleveland.

He is 5'9" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing by his daughter and was last seen wearing a black cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Van Buren with the Cleveland Police First District at 216-623-5118.

