March 29, 2017
David’s Slow Cooker Gumbo
David spices Wednesday up with a recipe for Slow Cooker Gumbo.
Chill Pop Shop
It’s an excuse to have dessert for breakfast. Elizabeth Pryor from Chill Pop Shop chats about the frozen fruit pops available at Heinen’s and Whole Foods. http://www.chillpopshop.com/
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime
Actress Felicity Jones Latta (Judy, Christopher’s Mother) and Animal Wrangler, Cara Kilduff from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime chat about the Tony Award winning play going on now through April 9th at Playhouse Square. www.playhousesquare.org
Generations Antiques and More
13630 Ridge Rd., North Royalton / 440.628.8181
Anniversary Sale
April 1st & 2nd
10% off all items, 20% off GEN furniture
Homemade appetizers & desserts
www.GenerationsAntiquesAndMore.com
New Day Cleveland & Canary Travel Viewer Trip
The Royalton Riviera Cancun
Saturday, September 23 – Saturday, September 30
Prices starting at $1399/person
$200 deposit per person, balance due July 10th
Call Canary Travel for details 216-252-1000
www.canarytravel.com
The Olive Scene
Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene shares simple Easter dishes using delicious olive oil. Asparagus Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, Basic Roasted Vegetables, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherry Sauce www.theolivescene.com
Spring Fashion with Noto Boutique
Lauren Ward, owner of Noto Boutique, shares several must have trends for spring. Noto North: 106 North Main St., Akron / Noto South: 76 South Main St., #140, Akron notoboutique.com