March 29, 2017

David’s Slow Cooker Gumbo

David spices Wednesday up with a recipe for Slow Cooker Gumbo.

Chill Pop Shop

It’s an excuse to have dessert for breakfast. Elizabeth Pryor from Chill Pop Shop chats about the frozen fruit pops available at Heinen’s and Whole Foods. http://www.chillpopshop.com/

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

Actress Felicity Jones Latta (Judy, Christopher’s Mother) and Animal Wrangler, Cara Kilduff from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime chat about the Tony Award winning play going on now through April 9th at Playhouse Square. www.playhousesquare.org

The Olive Scene

Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene shares simple Easter dishes using delicious olive oil. Asparagus Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, Basic Roasted Vegetables, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cherry Sauce www.theolivescene.com

Spring Fashion with Noto Boutique

Lauren Ward, owner of Noto Boutique, shares several must have trends for spring. Noto North: 106 North Main St., Akron / Noto South: 76 South Main St., #140, Akron notoboutique.com