Man says thank you after dealership replaces stolen tricycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONSGVILLE, Ohio-- We told you on Tuesday how car dealership Serpentini Chevrolet came to the rescue of a local man, whose specially-designed tricycle was stolen over the weekend.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Nick Baker, a man with special needs, got to say thank you in person.

Baker's trike, which he used to travel to and from his two jobs, was taken from outside the Regal Cinemas in Middleburg Heights on Sunday. Baker's sister, Jennifer, took to Facebook to ask greater Clevelanders to keep an eye out for the stolen tricycle.

Serpentini Chevrolet volunteered to buy a new trike after seeing his story.

"It's so nice to be able to see, you know, just pure joy when somebody gets something that they didn't expect and to be able to help somebody out in that situation," Ryan Serpentini said.

Nick said the Serpentini's generosity will provide him with a few upgrades to travel comfortably. He'll also be able to stay in shape to compete in the Special Olympics.

"I'm overflowing with joy. It's so exciting to know that there's kind people out there willing to help people in need like my brother," Jennifer Baker said.

Nick should have his new wheels by the end of the week.

41.374240 -81.830201