Man charged after painting marriage proposal on Sheffield Lake shopping center

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio– A man is facing charges after he confessed to painting his marriage proposal on the side of a Sheffield Lake building.

An officer was called to the Shoreway Shopping Center on Lake Road on March 19 for a report of vandalism. One one wall, in red spray paint, were the words, “Michelle Marry Me I love you 3-17-17 Familia” with a heart. The graffiti spread across 30 feet, police said.

The Sheffield Lake Police Department didn’t have any suspects until it received an anonymous tip on March 21. The caller reported Kyle Stump, 23, of Sheffield Lake, had recently proposed to his girlfriend named Michelle.

According to the police report, the handwriting on the shopping center matched a written statement from Stump in 2012.

Investigators called him to the police station, where he admitted to the unconventional proposal. Stump was charged with criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor. He is set to appear in Sheffield Lake Mayor’s Court on April 4.

41.488631 -82.110799