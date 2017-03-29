Lorain sheriff’s deputies rub shoulders with Hollywood

LORAIN, Ohio – Some Lorain County sheriff’s deputies went Hollywood on Tuesday…or rather, Hollywood went Lorain County, as Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey came to town to shoot a new movie.

Lucky them!

The movie is called “White Boy Rick,” and it’s based on true events.

Set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, it tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

The movie stars McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

It will film primarily on location in Cleveland through early June with a couple of days in Detroit and Las Vegas. The film is scheduled for release through Sony Pictures on January 12, 2018.

That’s not the only movie shooting in Cleveland these days.

Filming for Bruce Willis’ new movie, “Acts of Violence,” got underway in downtown Cleveland this week. Willis plays a cop who infiltrates a human trafficking ring.