LIVE VIDEO: Rest with one eye open tonight, say April’s keepers

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Fans of April the giraffe got some orders from her vet on Wednesday evening: “You should start getting excited.”

That’s because as of today, the signs pointing toward her calf’s arrival are very obvious. Her vet also said that “we are seeing almost all the signs of birth happening within the coming days.”

The folks at Animal Adventure Park have warned us to pretty much sleep with one eye open, as well.

And, vet also came up with a pretty cute way of “inducing” that baby out:

More on April, here.