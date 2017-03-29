LIVE VIDEO: April’s keepers predict ‘we are close’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The keepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York predicted April would have her calf on Tuesday. That didn’t happen.

But they are certain “we are close.” That’s what they said in the most recent post on Facebook late Tuesday night.

“April continues to progress in front of our eyes!” the post said of the pregnant giraffe. “Mammary development has increased again since this morning!”

“With her current progression, each day we come closer to the anticipated birth and arrival of our newest member of Animal Adventure!”

They urged their followers to keep watching the live stream.

“All can change in a few minutes,” the post said.