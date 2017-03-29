‘It was worth it.’ Sheffield Lake man responds to charges after painting proposal on store wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio - 24-year-old Kyle Stump of Sheffield Lake is crazy in love.

"I was thinking of a way to ask her and I was walking out of my garage and I saw a can of spray paint," said Stump.

But his crazy decision to spray paint his marriage proposal on the side of a building in Sheffield Lake back on March 18th has him facing criminal charges.

"We drive by there quite often so I knew she would see it. So, in the middle of the night I made it as big as I could," said Stump.

The graffiti spanned 30 feet, Sheffield police say.

"I started crying. I said yes, of course," said Michelle Astorino, fiance.

Police say they got an anonymous tip three days later that it was Stump.

When they contacted him, he confessed to the whole thing.

"It didn't hurt anybody at all. So I will pay the fine and go on with my life," said Stump.

Stump was charged with criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor. He is set to appear in Sheffield Lake Mayor’s Court on April 4.

"It was worth it. She said yes," said Stump.

41.487540 -82.101537