I-X Center official addresses security after weekend arrests, fights

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Visiting the I-X Center is a tradition here in Cleveland.

But this year's season started with controversy after fights and chaos broke out at the show Saturday.

Police said a large crowd of teens started fighting. Witnesses said they were throwing chairs and flipping tables.

None of the melee seemed to have any real purpose, and it's not clear what sparked it. But it got out of control quickly before police swooped in and shut it down. The park closed a half hour early.

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested. No weapons were used, and nobody was hurt.

Wednesday, the center reopened. Show Manager Rob Attewell told our Kenny Crumpton how they will pump up security to prevent the same thing from happening again.

