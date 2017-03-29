Fox 8 Recipe Box: Springtime Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Fresh vegetables are the star in this light Springtime recipe created by chef Catherine St. John that combines asparagus, pea pods, peppers in a flavorful herb wine sauce.

Catherine operates the Western Reserve School of Cooking and has an upcoming 'Spring Vegetables' cooking class. She shared one of the recipes from the class with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Linguine with Asparagus, Onions, and Garlic in a White Wine Herb Sauce

Serves 4-6 people

1 Lb Linguine

1 Tbs olive oil

1 Tbs unsalted butter

1 lg onion, sliced thin

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, cored and cut in a julienne

½ cup dry white wine

1 Lb fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2 inch pieces

3-4 Tbs unsalted butter, cut into 6-8 pieces

¼ cup fresh herb mix: parsley, basil, thyme, oregano

(you can do more parsley & basil than the other herbs)

salt and pepper, to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

red pepper flakes if desired

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

While this is happening prepare all your ingredients. Blanch the asparagus in a pot of boiling salted water for about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water. Drain when completely cool and dry on paper towels.

In a large skillet heat the oil and butter until it just begins to bubble. Add the onions and saute for a few minutes and season with salt and pepper, then add the garlic. Saute for a few more minutes and then add the red peppers and cook for another 1 or so. Add in the white wine and reduce by ½. Turn the heat off and wait for the pasta to cook.

At this point your pasta water should be boiling. Generously salt the water and add the linguine and cook to al dente (to the tooth), this should take 10 -12 minutes.

Right before the pasta is done turn the heat back on the sauce and add in the blanched asparagus and toss to heat through. Season again with salt and pepper and on low heat swirl in the butter and the herb.

Drain the pasta reserving about ½ cup of the pasta water. Toss the pasta in and sauce and add the reserved pasta water. Toss well to coat all the pasta. Taste a strand and add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve right away with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and red chili flakes if desired.