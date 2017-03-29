Forecast: clouds move in, will bring showers with them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Can you tell where the center of the low pressure system is on this satellite image?

Just follow the swirl to the center. But we here in NE Ohio saw the periphery moisture, in other words, just enough moisture to cause some very decorative clouds in our springtime sky.

The clouds will increase tonight and Thursday, eventually becoming more and more productive.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: