Family of murdered Cleveland teen pushes for new state law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Fighting for the implementation of an "Alianna Alert," the family of a murdered Cleveland teen asked state lawmakers to pass a law requiring schools to take action if a student is absent.

The parents of Alianna DeFreeze addressed members of the Senate Education Committee Wednesday, calling for a consistent statewide absence notification policy.

"How many moms will have to wait 10 hours to find out if their child is at school or not?" asked Alianna's mother, Donnesha Cooper, during tear-filled testimony. "The Alianna Alert is a must. My daughter may still be here had I known at 9 a.m. she did not show up for class. Do not allow this to happen to another child, please."

Senate Bill 82 would require schools to notify a parent or guardian within one hour of the start of the school day if their child is absent without prior notice from a parent.

"Senate Bill 82 is absolutely essential for the safety of all children," said Alianna's father, Daman DeFreeze, who displayed a picture of the teen.

Alianna, who aged out of school transportation and took public transportation, was kidnapped on her way to school in late January then murdered. Her body was discovered in a vacant home several days later.

"I was heartbroken and devastated to find out she never made it to school and that no one called me to notify me," Cooper said. "This alert is so important, and it could save the lives of other children in the future."

Alianna's charter school, E Prep and Village Prep Woodland HIlls, said its automated absence notification system wasn't working due to a technical glitch that day. Cooper said she only learned her daughter was missing when she called the school about a parent teacher conference around 4 p.m.

"Had I been notified sooner about my daughter, maybe things would be different, I would've notified the police," she said.

Keisha Taylor, a Cleveland Heights mom who didn't know Alianna's family, was so touched by her story that she started an online petition that gained enough traction to prompt the state proposal. She also spoke in support of the bill Wednesday.

"It's just amazing to think that one idea can spark a change and make a big difference like this," Taylor said.

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Sandra Williams, a Democrat who represents parts of Cuyahoga County, said she's optimistic the bill will find support. She said her office has found notification is inconsistent among Northeast Ohio school districts.

"Most say they have some type of policy. Some policies are not written, some depend on the principal at whatever school, so it varies," Williams said.

If passed, the law would set a standard that Cooper said could ease minds and potentially save lives.

"We all know what happened to my daughter because I didn't get a notification. And I don't want another parent to have to go through what I'm going through."

More hearings on the bill are expected next week before the Education Committee. The Ohio School Boards Association said it is reviewing the legislation and discussing it with members, so it has not yet taken an official position.

Christopher Whitaker has been charged with kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder in connection with Alianna's death.

More on Alianna, here.