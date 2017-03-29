Euclid police searching for suspects who robbed bank, threatened teller

EUCLID, Ohio — Police in Euclid are looking for two suspects who robbed U.S. Bank on East 200th Street shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say no firearm was seen, but one of the suspects threatened a bank teller. No one was injured. An unknown amount of money was taken.

Euclid police describe the suspects as black males, possibly in their late teens or early 20s. Both were wearing masks and gloves, as you can see in the surveillance pictures, above. The getaway vehicle is a green, older 4-door Jeep Cherokee with brown cardboard covering up a broken rear passenger window.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.