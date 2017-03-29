Easter Bunny making early stop at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Spring is finally here — and the Easter Bunny is making an early visit at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Anyone is invited to bring their pets of all shapes and sizes to the shelter on April 8 and April 9 for a photo with the Easter Bunny. Animals other than dogs must be crated.

Proceeds go toward the shelter’s Best Friend’s Medical Relief Fund.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

