David’s Slow Cooker Gumbo
Slow Cooker Gumbo: Chicken and Andouille Sausage
1/3 C. vegetable oil
1/3 C. all-purpose flour
3 C. chicken broth
1 lb. andouille smoked sausage, chopped bite size
1 lb chicken breasts, cubed
1 10-12 oz. package chopped frozen okra (thawed)
1 C. chopped onion
½ C. chopped green pepper
½ C. chopped celery
4 cloves minced garlic
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp thyme
½ tsp salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 bay leaves
*2 cups of cooked rice for serving
We start off by making a roux in a saucepan.
Whisk 1/3 C. of flour into 1/3 C. of vegetable oil over medium high heat. This will form a thick paste. Reduce heat to medium and continue to whisk for about 15 minutes. When the paste is a medium brown, remove from heat, set aside and allow to cool a little bit.
Add broth to slow cooker and stir in roux. Add remaining ingredients (except rice*). Gently stir, cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours.
When cooking is finished, excess fat can be skimmed off with a spoon.
Taste for salt and adjust if necessary. Serve over rice.
Enjoy!