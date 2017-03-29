× David’s Slow Cooker Gumbo

Slow Cooker Gumbo: Chicken and Andouille Sausage

1/3 C. vegetable oil

1/3 C. all-purpose flour

3 C. chicken broth

1 lb. andouille smoked sausage, chopped bite size

1 lb chicken breasts, cubed

1 10-12 oz. package chopped frozen okra (thawed)

1 C. chopped onion

½ C. chopped green pepper

½ C. chopped celery

4 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp thyme

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

*2 cups of cooked rice for serving

We start off by making a roux in a saucepan.

Whisk 1/3 C. of flour into 1/3 C. of vegetable oil over medium high heat. This will form a thick paste. Reduce heat to medium and continue to whisk for about 15 minutes. When the paste is a medium brown, remove from heat, set aside and allow to cool a little bit.

Add broth to slow cooker and stir in roux. Add remaining ingredients (except rice*). Gently stir, cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours.

When cooking is finished, excess fat can be skimmed off with a spoon.

Taste for salt and adjust if necessary. Serve over rice.

Enjoy!