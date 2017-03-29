× Cleveland homicide suspect found hiding in Akron with guns; police say

AKRON, Ohio– A man wanted for a homicide and who has been on the run for the past 5 months is now in police custody.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Akron Police Department arrested 33-year-old Kurtis ‘Dirt’ Fields Wednesday morning.

Back in May, Cleveland police responded to the area of West 74th Street and Colgate Avenue for reports of gunfire. Once on the scene, officers found a 59-year-old victim dead in his vehicle. A warrant was issued for Fields in October and the case was turned over to the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

The U.S. Marshals received numerous tips but investigators were unable to locate Fields.

Earlier this morning, before dawn, Fields was located in the 1300 block of Nanaula Circle in Akron. Also recovered from the home, was a 4-year-old child under the bed and three loaded handguns.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “This fugitive was dangerous and needed to be taken off the streets. Our team never gave up and continued to peruse every lead that came in and it eventually paid off. The streets of Akron and Cleveland are safer with Kurtis Fields behind bars.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411)

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.