Cavs ticket winner gives prize to 10-year-old with cerebral palsy

STOW, Ohio - Sometimes you don't have to say a word for your spirit to shine.

"Mason misses out on a lot of stuff," said his mom Jodi Del Ferraro wiping tears from her eyes. "So for something to make him so happy, and he gets to go too, is pretty special."

Mason Del Ferraro, 10, is a triplet who doesn't always get to do everything his brothers can. Mason has cerebral palsy. This weekend he's doing something he's never gotten to do before: attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Tickets to the game came as a surprise. Mason's cousin tried to win a school competition but lost. Then the winner stepped up, giving up the two tickets so Mason could cheer on the Cavs.

"He's such a special boy and it was done out of love and I know how much it means to him," said Del Ferraro fighting back tears.

Mason will go to the game with his dad. The entire Del Ferraro family is big Cavs fans. Their house is decked out in Cavaliers gear, especially the boys' room.

"We have the LeBron doll that he [Mason] sleeps with, it's just the Cavs everything he loves them," said Del Ferraro.

His mother says she is sure Mason will not forget his first game or the generosity of a kind-hearted student who gave up their opportunity to root on the Cavs just so Mason could.

