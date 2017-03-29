Body camera shows chaos during I-X Indoor Amusement Park fights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Body camera video from Brooklyn police shows large crowds and several fights that took place outside the I-X Center Saturday night.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the video Wednesday after submitting a public record’s request.

At one point during the evening, an officer can be seen running into a large crowd and helping break up a fight. Several teens are seen pushing each other as officers try to separate them.

A radio dispatcher told officers that Cleveland police, “is requesting more help.” Brooklyn was one of several agencies asked to assist with the fight.

Police said a large crowd of teens started fighting inside as well. Witnesses said some were even throwing chairs and flipping tables.

“When I got here, there were boxing matches every 10 feet up there,” one officer says on the body camera video.

Another officer shows some minor injuries he received on his leg.

It’s not clear what sparked the fight. Three adults and two juveniles were arrested. Police said no weapons were used during the fights.

The I-X Indoor Amusement Park reopened Wednesday, and officials said they have pumped up security and hope to keep all visitors safe.

“We have increased the amount of safety personnel that we have from the gang unit, from the sheriff’s department, from the police department,” said Rob Attewell, show manager. “We are going to be all over this and make it a safe environment for our guests.”

Officials said they want to prevent anything like last weekend’s fights from happening again.

41.398558 -81.853058